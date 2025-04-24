PG&E Corporation (PCG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Arnold - Vice President, Investor Relations

Patti Poppe - Chief Executive Officer

Carolyn Burke - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nicholas Campanella - Barclays

Constantine Lednev - Guggenheim Partners

Richard Sunderland - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Jefferies

Anthony Crowdell - Mizuho

Carly Davenport - Goldman Sachs

Ryan Levine - Citi

David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley

David Paz - Wolfe Research

Michael Lonegan - Evercore ISI

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Desiree, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the PG&E Corporation First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jonathan Arnold, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Jonathan Arnold

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for PG&E's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. With us today are Patti Poppe, Chief Executive Officer; and Carolyn Burke, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We also have other members of the leadership team here with us in our Oakland headquarters.

First, I should remind you that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements about our outlook for future financial results. These statements are based on information currently available to management. Some of the important factors, which could affect our actual financial results are described on the second page of today's earnings presentation.

The presentation also includes a reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures. The slides, along with other relevant information can be found online at