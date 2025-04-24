Energy Fuels Punts And Pushes Out The Goalpost
Summary
- Energy Fuels Inc. is focusing on rare earth elements production due to low uranium prices. Management plans to increase REE processing capacity to 6,000 tonnes by 2028.
- UUUU management made clear that new mine development would need $100/lb+ uranium prices, making the assets unviable at the current spot price of $65.65/lb.
- Energy Fuels may pivot towards REEs through its heavy mineral sand mining operations in Madagascar, with the goal of FID in June 2025.
