TimesSquare U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Amidst negative market environment, the portfolio outperformed the Russell Midcap® Growth Index in the first quarter.
  • Our preferences in the Consumer-oriented sectors lean toward value-oriented or specialty retailers, franchise models, premium brands, or support services for other consumer companies.
  • In the Financials sector, we tend to avoid banks that face credit deterioration or rising deposit costs, preferring either asset managers, specialized insurance companies, or financial technology providers.

Performance

Annualized

1Q25

1YR

3YR

5YR

7YR

10YR

U.S. Mid Cap Growth Composite (Gross)

 -3.29% -1.81% 5.68% 15.76% 11.85% 11.16%

U.S. Mid Cap Growth Composite (NET)

 -3.48% -2.60% 4.84% 14.85% 10.97% 10.29%

Russell

TimesSquare Capital Management, a registered investment adviser headquartered in New York, manages assets primarily for institutional clients including corporate pension plans, endowments and foundations, public pension plans, and Taft-Hartley pension plans. The company is a fundamental research-oriented equity investment management firm specializing in growth equity strategies for institutional investors. Senior team members have a long tenure managing equity portfolios for institutional investors, with the Firm’s investment process tracing its roots back to 1984. TimesSquare is a significantly employee-owned organization. We believe that the broad equity participation at TimesSquare aligns the interests of our clients, consultants and associates, and promotes retention of key professionals. TimesSquare is an independent affiliate of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG), an asset management holding company. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by TimesSquare Capital Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use TimesSquare's official channels.

