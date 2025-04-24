UnitedHealth Group: Why I Never, Ever Use Stop Loss Orders
Summary
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated's Q1 earnings report led to a stock drop due to a $2 billion revenue miss and lowered EPS guidance, despite a 10% YoY revenue increase.
- UNH faces challenges from unexpected medical service demand and changes in Optum Health member profiles, impacting its quant ratings and growth outlook.
- Despite short-term unpredictability, the margin of safety has increased, presenting potential long-term attractiveness for risk-tolerant investors as EPS is expected to normalize by 2026.
- I remain cautious due to structural risks and prefer a more substantial bargain for long-term optimism, despite the current below-average valuation.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.