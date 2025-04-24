In last night's Closer, we provided an analysis we frequently run to help identify trends within price action: our decile analysis. This analysis ranks S&P 500 members by a variety of metrics, placing them into ten equal sized groups. We then
Rotation Underway
Summary
- This analysis ranks S&P 500 members by a variety of metrics, placing them into ten equal sized groups.
- We show the 38 S&P 500 stocks that managed to buck the trend and rise from Liberation Day until Monday's close.
- Only one stock rose more than 10%, and that was Newmont Mining, which has been bolstered by huge gains in the price of gold.
