Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call April 24, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

William Cimino - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

John Asbury - President and Chief Executive Officer

Robert Gorman - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

David Ring - Executive Vice President and Wholesale Banking Group Executive

Douglas Woolley - Executive VP & Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Bishop - Hovde Group

Brian Wilczynski - Morgan Stanley

Stephen Moss - Raymond James

Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler & Co.

Russell Gunther - Stephens

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Atlantic Union Bankshares First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to, Bill Cimino, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

William Cimino

Thank you, Michelle, and good morning, everyone. I have Atlantic Union Bankshares' President and CEO, John Asbury; and Executive Vice President and CFO, Robert Gorman, with me today. We also have other members of our executive management team with us for the question-and-answer period.

Please note that today's earnings release and the accompanying slide presentation we are going through on this webcast are available to download on our investor website, investors.atlanticunionbank.com. During today's call, we will comment on our financial performance using both GAAP metrics and non-GAAP financial measures. Important information about these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures, is included in the appendix to our slide presentation and in our earnings release for the first quarter of 2025.

Since our acquisition of Sandy Spring closed in the second quarter our first quarter financial results do not include Sandy Spring. We have provided, however, certain pro forma and go-forward financial data for the