Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Beam Global (NYSE:OII) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hilary Frisbie - Senior Director-IR

Rod Larson - President and CEO

Alan Curtis - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Smith - Pickering Energy Partners

Eddie Kim - Barclays

Colby Sasso - Daniel Energy Partners

Operator

Welcome to Oceaneering's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Julianne, and I will be your conference operator. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. There will be a question and answer period after the speakers' remarks.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Hilary Frisbie, Oceaneering's Senior Director of Investor Relations.

Hilary Frisbie

Thanks, Julianne. Good morning, and welcome to Oceaneering's first quarter 2025 results conference call. Today's call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on Oceaneering's website. Joining us on the call are Rod Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will be providing our prepared comments; and Alan Curtis, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind participants that statements we make during this call regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, plans for future operations and industry conditions are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our comments today also include non-GAAP financial measures. Additional details and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in our first quarter press release. We welcome your questions after the prepared statements.

I will now turn the call over to Rod.

Rod Larson

Good morning, and thanks for joining the call today. As we announced in our earnings release yesterday, we outperformed expectations in the first quarter with strong results across our energy services and