Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) reported the company's fiscal Q3 results on the 21st of April, again showing strong financial momentum. The company's financial momentum remains incredibly good compared to industry peers.
Flexsteel Q3: Tariff Uncertainty Weighs Too Much On Valuation (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Flexsteel Industries reported strong Q3 results, as sales growth again beat industry peers and Wall Street's consensus. Operating leverage surged earnings very well.
- The outlook is increasingly cloudy. Trump's 10% tariff is causing significant cost pressure on Flexsteel's external sourcing, and reciprocal tariffs, especially in Vietnam, could cause further pressure.
- Ultimately, Flexsteel still has a good amount of North American manufacturing, strong financial momentum, and a healthy balance sheet to navigate uncertainty.
- After the stock has crashed, I again estimate FLXS to be undervalued. I estimate a 44% upside to $46.0 despite lower financial expectations.
