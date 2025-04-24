Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call April 24, 2025 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan St. John - Vice President, Finance, Planning and IR

Ben Minicucci - President and CEO

Andrew Harrison - Chief Revenue Officer and CCO

Shane Tackett - Chief Financial Officer

Emily Halverson - Vice President, Finance, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Catherine O'Brien - Goldman Sachs

Tom Fitzgerald - TD Cowen and Company

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

Andrew Didora - Bank of America

Jamie Baker - JPMorgan

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays Capital

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Mike Linenberg - Deutsche Bank

Tom Wadewitz - UBS Financial

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Alaska Air Group 2025 First Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on mute to prevent background noise. Today's call is being recorded and will be accessible for future playback at alaskaair.com. After our speaker's remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session for analysts.

I would now like to turn the call over to Alaska Air Group's Vice President of Finance, Planning and Investor Relations, Ryan St. John.

Ryan St. John

Thank you, operator, and good morning. Thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2025 earnings call. Yesterday, we issued our earnings release along with several accompanying slides detailing our results, which are available at investor.alaskaair.com. On today’s call, you’ll hear updates from Ben, Andrew and Shane. Several others of our management team are also on the line to answer your questions during the Q&A portion of the call.

Air Group reported our first quarter GAAP net loss of $166 million, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments, Air Group reported an adjusted net loss of $95 million. Our