Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call April 24, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hala Elsherbini - Senior Director of IR

Lynn Moore - CEO, President & Director

Brian Miller - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kirk Materne - Evercore

Ken Wong - Oppenheimer

Terry Tillman - Truist Securities

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo Securities

Alexei Gogolev - JPMorgan

Joshua Reilly - Needham

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Charles Strauzer - CJS Securities

Rob Oliver - Baird

Jonathan Ho - William Blair

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Keith Housum - Northcoast Research

Operator

Hello, and welcome to today's Tyler Technologies First Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Your host for today's call is Lynn Moore, President and CEO of Tyler Technologies. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, April 24, 2025. I would like to turn the call over to Hala Elsherbini, Tyler's Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Hala Elsherbini

Thank you, Rob, and welcome to our call. With me today is Lynn Moore, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Miller, our Chief Financial Officer. After I give the safe harbor statement, Lynn will have some initial comments on our quarter, and then Brian will review the details of our results and update our annual guidance for 2025. Lynn will end with some additional comments, and then we'll take your questions.

During this call, management may make statements that provide information other than historical information and may include projections concerning the company's future prospects, revenues, expenses and profits. Such statements are considered forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these projections. We would refer you