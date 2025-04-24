Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Ronald Mittelstaedt - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mary Anne Whitney - Chief Financial Officer

Tyler Brown - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Adam Bubes - Goldman Sachs

Trevor Romeo - William Blair & Company

Yehuda Silverman - Morgan Stanley

James Schumm - TD Cowen

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Bryan Burgmeier - Citigroup Inc.

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies Group LLC

Ronald Mittelstaedt

Okay. Thank you, operator, and good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to this conference call to discuss our first quarter results and to provide a detailed outlook for the second quarter. I’m joining this morning by Mary Anne Whitney, our CFO; and several other members of our senior management.

As noted in our earnings release, we’re extremely pleased by the strong start to 2025 as price-led organic solid waste growth and continued acquisition activity drove a top-to-bottom beat in the quarter, positioning us well for the full year. Exemplary operational execution supported core solid waste pricing of 6.9% and drove better than expected results as we overcame incremental volume weakness from protracted weather events across many markets to exceed our outlook and deliver adjusted EBITDA margin of 32%.

Our industry-leading results are indicative of the durability of our unique approach to market selection, our decentralized operating model, and the