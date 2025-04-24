CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Chandni Luthra - Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and FP&A

Bob Sulentic - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Emma Giamartino - Chief Financial Officer

Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan

Julien Blouin - Goldman Sachs

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair

Manus Ebbecke - Evercore ISI

Peter Abramowitz - Jefferies

Patrick O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James

Jade Rahmani - KBW

Seth Bergey - Citi

Good morning everyone and welcome to CBRE's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Earlier today, we posted a presentation deck on our website that you can use to follow along with our prepared remarks and an Excel file that contains additional supplemental materials.

