Today, I want to explain why I rate Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) as a STRONG SELL. My explanation will be simple, based mainly on fundamentals and the company's intrinsic value. The base point for my argument is that
Kraft Heinz: Low Growth, High Debt, And A Dull Future (Long-Term Analysis)
Summary
- Kraft Heinz is rated as a STRONG SELL due to stagnant growth, declining revenue, net income, and FCF over the past decade.
- Despite beating EPS expectations in the latest earnings, revenue, and net income have shown inconsistency and a downward trend over the long term.
- High debt levels and decreasing FCF limit the company's ability to return value to investors, making long-term dividend-oriented investments unprofitable.
- The company's intrinsic value calculations indicate it is slightly overvalued, and historical performance suggests long-term investments may be unprofitable.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.