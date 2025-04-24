Kinnevik AB (KNVKF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Kinnevik AB (OTCPK:KNVKF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Georgi Ganev

Good morning everyone. Welcome to the presentation of Kinnevik's Results for the First Quarter of 2025. I'm Georgi Ganev, Kinnevik's CEO. And with me today is our CFO, Samuel Sjöström; and our Director of Corporate Communications, Torun Litzén. On today's call, we will walk you through the key events during the quarter. Samuel will then cover our financial position, capital allocation and net asset value. Finally, I will go through our outlook and priorities for 2025 and as usual we will end with a Q&A.

But before we head into the presentation, I would like to say a few words about the uncertainty that has shaken financial markets in recent weeks. While we are accustomed to both micro and macro uncertainty, this time it stems from an unprecedented threat through global trade system. It's hard to predict the near and long term implications for our portfolio companies. They are one hand not directly impacted by tariffs or global trade flows. However, on the other hand, if the current market uncertainty develops into a broad based economic slowdown and prolonged weakness in consumer spending and investor sentiment that could of course have negative effects on our company's performance and valuation developments. We however continue to focus on what we can impact and control, supporting our companies and allocating our capital with discipline and a long-term perspective.

2025 to date, our companies continue to demonstrate robust performance, meeting our expectations on growth and margin improvements. We have a strong cash position and our portfolio is well