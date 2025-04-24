BNP Paribas SA (BNPQF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

BNP Paribas SA (OTCQX:BNPQF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Jean-Laurent Bonnafe - Chief Executive Officer
Lars Machenil - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Tarik El Mejjad - Bank of America
Delphine Lee - JPMorgan
Giulia Aurora Miotto - Morgan Stanley
Jacques-Henri Gaulard - Kepler Cheuvreux
Joseph Dickerson - Jefferies
Flora Bocahut - Barclays
Andrew Coombs - Citigroup Inc.
Stefan Stalmann - Autonomous Research
Sharath Kumar - Deutsche Bank
Anke Reingen - RBC
Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs
Kirishanthan Vijayarajah - HSBC
Matthew Clark - Mediobanca
Pierre Chédeville - CIC Market Solutions
Operator
Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the presentation of the BNP Paribas First Quarter 2025 Results with Jean-Laurent Bonnafe Group Chief Executive Officer; and Lars Machenil, Group Chief Financial Officer. For your information, this conference call is being recorded. Supporting slides are available on BNP Paribas IR website, invest.bnpparibas.com. [Operator Instructions]
I would like now to hand the call over to Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, Group Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.
Jean-Laurent Bonnafe
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We are pleased to present a summary of our strong first quarter results and to have the opportunity to reiterate our '24, '26 trajectory. But before I start, let me provide a brief commentary on the current environment. Of course, we've knowledge elevated uncertainties in the markets and the economic environment but the best way to face them is to be ready, first, to support our clients. And in that respect, our focusing on high-quality customers and our readiness to help them redirect or adjust their investment plans is our top priority. Ready to monitor risk, credit and market risks are monitored very closely and we still have 1 and 2 provision to help absorb some of the deterioration should it materialize.
