BNP Paribas SA (BNPQF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Jean-Laurent Bonnafe

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We are pleased to present a summary of our strong first quarter results and to have the opportunity to reiterate our '24, '26 trajectory. But before I start, let me provide a brief commentary on the current environment. Of course, we've knowledge elevated uncertainties in the markets and the economic environment but the best way to face them is to be ready, first, to support our clients. And in that respect, our focusing on high-quality customers and our readiness to help them redirect or adjust their investment plans is our top priority. Ready to monitor risk, credit and market risks are monitored very closely and we still have 1 and 2 provision to help absorb some of the deterioration should it materialize.