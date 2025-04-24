Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Clint Stein - President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald Farnsworth - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Jacque Bohlen - Investor Relations, Director
Steve Gardner - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Pacific Premier
Frank Namdar - Executive Vice President & Chief Credit Officer
Tory Nixon - President, Commercial Banking of Umpqua Bank
Chris Merrywell - President, Consumer Banking of Umpqua Bank
Conference Call Participants
Chris McGratty - KBW
David Feaster - Raymond James
Matthew Clark - Piper Sandler
Timur Braziler - Wells Fargo
Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets
Jared Shaw - Barclays
Jeff Rulis - D.A. Davidson
Anthony Elian - JPMorgan
Andrew Terrell - Stephens
Nick Holowko - UBS
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Columbia Banking System First Quarter 2025 Earnings and Pacific Premier Bancorp Acquisition Announcement Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to introduce Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia to begin the conference call. Please go ahead.
Clint Stein
Thank you, Delim. Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us as we review Columbia's first quarter results and the announced acquisition of Pacific Premier Bancorp. The news releases and corresponding presentations are available on our website at columbiabankingsystem.com.
During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of federal securities law. For a list of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, please refer to the disclosures contained within our SEC
