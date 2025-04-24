Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Clint Stein

Thank you, Delim. Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us as we review Columbia's first quarter results and the announced acquisition of Pacific Premier Bancorp. The news releases and corresponding presentations are available on our website at columbiabankingsystem.com.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of federal securities law. For a list of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, please refer to the disclosures contained within our SEC