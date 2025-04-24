LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Galeese - Chief Financial Officer

James Clark - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Spychalla - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Leanne Hayden - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the LSI Industries Third Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jim Galeese. Please go ahead.

James Galeese

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. We issued a press release before the market opened this morning detailing our fiscal '25 third quarter results. In addition to this release, we also posted a conference call presentation in the Investor Relations section of our corporate website. Information contained in this presentation will be referenced throughout today's conference call. Included are certain non-GAAP measures for improved transparency of our operating results. A complete reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is contained in our press release and 10-Q.

Please note that management's commentary and responses to questions on today's conference call may include forward-looking statements about our business outlook. Such statements involve risks and opportunities, and actual results could differ materially. I refer you to our safe harbor statement, which appears in this morning's press release, for more details. Today's call will begin with remarks summarizing our fiscal second quarter results. At the conclusion of these prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions.

With that, I'll turn the call over to LSI President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Clark.

James Clark

Thank you, Jim, and good