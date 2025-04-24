TFI International Inc. (TFII) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Alain Bedard

All right. Well, thank you -- thanks for that, operator, and we appreciate everyone being on our call today. After market closed yesterday, we reported our quarterly results amidst continued economic uncertainty and the resulting slowdown in freight volume across the industry. Despite cyclical challenges, we're pleased to have again generated strong free cash flow of over $190 million, which, as you've heard me say many times, is a primary focus of ours. Over time, as this free cash flow allows us to maintain a strong balance sheet and strategically invest in