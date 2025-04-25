Brace For Impact: How To Survive And Thrive Through The Coming Economic Hurricane

Apr. 25, 2025 7:00 AM ET
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group
(24min)

Summary

  • Recent developments with tariffs have caused significant market volatility.
  • Despite economic concerns, U.S. consumer spending is growing, at 7.4%, the strongest level since 2022, driven by fears of future price increases and the wealth effect.
  • Short-term technical indicators suggest a potential 7% rally in the S&P 500, driven by algorithmic buying. But this is not based on strong fundamentals - a likely bear market rally.
  • Prepare for a likely bear market bottom of -24%, with worsening economic data and sentiment over the next few months, necessitating emotional and financial resilience.
  • You have to survive what's likely to be months of scary headlines and bear market rallies, but much better off if you can brace for the economic tsunami that's coming.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Calm vs Panic

TheaDesign

It's been an incredible few weeks since the tariff turmoil started, including two weeks since tariffs went into effect.

  • 25.6% weighted global tariff (according to Yale).
  • The highest since 1909.
  • Higher than the Smoot-Hawley Tariff of 1929 (18%)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 14 model portfolios.

  • my family's real money $3 million portfolio. 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my family portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei
115.55K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News