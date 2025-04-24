Union Pacific: I Couldn't Be More Bullish If I Tried

Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(12min)

Summary

  • Uncertainty and tariffs dominate headlines, squeezing an already stretched market, but Union Pacific stands out as a resilient long-term winner with a strong CEO.
  • Despite a 15% drop since January, UNP's latest earnings reveal resilience through flat revenue, disciplined cost control, and a focus on efficiency.
  • UNP's cash flow fuels buybacks and dividend growth, while its valuation at 14.6x, 2027 earnings presents a compelling opportunity.
  • With a wide moat, shareholder-friendly management, and strategic positioning, I'm confident that buying the dip in UNP will reward patience.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Union Pacific train cars in Bailey Yard in North Platte, Nebraska, USA world.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

Uncertainty and tariffs.

If I were to make a word cloud of every financial publication over the past two months, I believe these two words would stand out.

Using the data below, we see that U.S. news-based economic policy

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
41.95K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UNP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News