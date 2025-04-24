TimesSquare U.S. Focus Growth Q1 2025 Commentary

TimesSquare Capital Management
Summary

  • U.S. equities underperformed in Q1 2025, with the Russell 3000 Index down 5%, while overseas markets saw gains, driven by regulatory uncertainties and inflationary pressures.
  • Information Technology faced challenges due to China's AI advancements, while Consumer Confidence hit a four-year low, affecting spending and financial activities.
  • O'Reilly Automotive and BJ's Wholesale Club outperformed expectations, while TPG Inc. and Gartner, Inc. faced setbacks. Cencora, Inc. and Waste Connections showed resilience.

Performance

Annualized

1Q25

1YR

3YR

5YR

7YR

10YR

FOCUS Growth Equity Composite (Gross)

2.42%

5.07%

10.98%

18.80%

15.14%

12.71%

FOCUS Growth Equity Composite (NET)

2.20%

4.19%

9.96%

17.68%

14.04%

11.62%

Russell Midcap® Growth Index

TimesSquare Capital Management, a registered investment adviser headquartered in New York, manages assets primarily for institutional clients including corporate pension plans, endowments and foundations, public pension plans, and Taft-Hartley pension plans. The company is a fundamental research-oriented equity investment management firm specializing in growth equity strategies for institutional investors. Senior team members have a long tenure managing equity portfolios for institutional investors, with the Firm’s investment process tracing its roots back to 1984. TimesSquare is a significantly employee-owned organization. We believe that the broad equity participation at TimesSquare aligns the interests of our clients, consultants and associates, and promotes retention of key professionals. TimesSquare is an independent affiliate of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG), an asset management holding company. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by TimesSquare Capital Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use TimesSquare's official channels.

