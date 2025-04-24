VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

David Atchley - VP, IR & Corporate Treasurer

James Bidzos - Executive Chairman, President & CEO

George Kilguss - EVP & CFO

John Calys - SVP, Global Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ygal Arounian - Citi

Rob Oliver - Baird

Operator

Good day, everyone. Welcome to VeriSign's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. Recording of this call is not permitted unless pre-authorized.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. David Atchley, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer. Please go ahead, sir.

David Atchley

Thank you, operator. Welcome to VeriSign's first quarter 2025 earnings call. Joining me are Jim Bidzos, Executive Chairman, President and CEO; George Kilguss, Executive Vice President and CFO; and John Calys, Senior Vice President, Global Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, who will become Chief Financial Officer at the end of May upon George's retirement.

This call and presentation are being webcast from the Investor Relations website, which is available under About VeriSign on verisign.com. There you will also find our earnings release. At the end of this call, the presentation will be available on that site and within a few hours, the replay of the call will be posted.

Financial results in our earnings release are unaudited and our remarks include forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties that we discuss in detail in our documents filed with the SEC, specifically the most recent report on Form 10-K and 10-Q. VeriSign does not update financial information or guidance during the quarter unless it is done through a public disclosure.

The financial results in today's call and the matters we will be discussing today