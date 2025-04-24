Trelleborg AB (publ) (TBABF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCPK:TBABF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call April 24, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Peter Nilsson - President & CEO

Fredrik Nilsson - CFO

Erik Golrang - SEB

Agnieszka Vilela - Nordea

Forbes Goldman - Pareto Securities AS

Timothy Lee - Barclays

Hampus Engellau - Handelsbanken

Karl Bokvist - ABG Sundal Collier

Peter Nilsson

Thank you, and welcome to all of you to this run-through or presentation of the Financial Performance of Trelleborg in Q1 2025. As usual, I will, let's say, start giving some overall, as I head headlines on the report, the way we look at, and also give you some input on the way we look at the business areas. And then Fredrik Nilsson, our group CFO, will guide you through financials, before I summing up with the summary and some comments on the running quarter outlook, before finishing off with the Q&A.

And as usual, we're using a slide deck presentation, which is on our web page. So, using that and turning to Page 2, agenda, as I said, highlights overall highlights, business area comments, financials, summary and outlook, and then the Q&A.

So, moving to the Slide 3, on the overall, completely, we said a solid quarter with record results. I mean, basically, we can start off by saying the development in the quarter was very much in line with our expectations, and we are happy that all our business all our three business areas delivered well in line with expectations.

In summary, then, it's summing up the annual sales of SEK8.8 billion an increase of 8% compared to a year ago. And this 8%, it is split to organic sales, one percentage points, M&A adding 6 percentage points, and then, currency assisting us with another 1%.

EBITA basically