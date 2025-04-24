The Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), (NASDAQ:GOOGL) aka Google Q1 2025 results have just been released, and the market reaction has left me rather perplexed. Initially, the price jumped 6% in after-market trading, then fell to +3%. Alphabet's results were more than positive, and I, personally, expected them to
Alphabet Q1 2025: Impressive Results For This Undervalued Gem
Summary
- Alphabet's Q1 2025 results beat expectations by far with $2.81 EPS and $90.23B revenue, yet the market reaction was not as positive as I expected.
- Google Search and Cloud segments show strong growth, with Cloud operating income up 141% and subscriptions driving robust revenue increases.
- Alphabet's low P/E ratio and undervaluation present a buying opportunity, supported by a $70 billion buyback plan and a potential 5Y CAGR of 15-25%.
- Despite external risks like trade wars, Alphabet's core business remains resilient, making it a near-strong buy and my top portfolio holding.
