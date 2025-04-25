FLSW: Better Than EWL, But A Questionable Buy At This Juncture

The Alpha Sieve
4.4K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF is a $50m-sized product that offers exposure to 50 large and mid-cap stocks from Switzerland.
  • FLSW appears to trump EWL on multiple fronts, notably the cost efficiency, income, and the risk-adjusted return track record.
  • The Swiss Franc's appreciation is likely to be quite troubling for the export oriented Swiss economy, while deflationary risks too have perked up.
  • FLSW's holdings are priced at a steep valuation premium to developed markets and don't offer the same degree of earnings growth.
  • FLSW is benefitting from strong momentum, but the risk-reward on the long-term charts does not look very appealing now.

Swiss mountains with Swiss flag and alpine roses

by-studio/iStock via Getty Images

ETF Profile and Performance

The Franklin FTSE Switzerland (NYSEARCA:FLSW) ETF is a $50m-sized product that tracks the FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped Index, which in turn is designed to provide exposure to roughly 50 large and mid-cap

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
4.4K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FLSW ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FLSW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FLSW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News