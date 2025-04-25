Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Jordan Sadler

Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone to Digital Realty's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call.

Joining me on today's call are President and CEO, Andy Power, and CFO, Matt Mercier. Chief Investment Officer, Greg Wright; Chief Technology Officer, Chris Sharp; and Chief Revenue Officer, Colin McLean, are also on the call and will be available for Q&A.

Management will be making forward-looking statements, including guidance and underlying assumptions on today's call. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause