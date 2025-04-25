Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Jordan Sadler - Senior Vice President, Public & Private Investor Relations
Andy Power - President & Chief Executive Officer
Matt Mercier - Chief Financial Officer
Greg Wright - Chief Investment Officer
Chris Sharp - Chief Technology Officer
Colin McLean - Chief Revenue Officer
Conference Call Participants
Jon Atkin - RBC Capital Markets
Richard Choe - JPMorgan
Ari Klein - BMO Capital Markets
Matt Niknam - Deutsche Bank
Alex Waters - Bank of America
Michael Elias - TD Cowen
Jim Schneider - Goldman Sachs
David Guarino - Green Street
Irvin Liu - Evercore ISI
Eric Luebchow - Wells Fargo
Vikram Malhotra - Mizuho
Michael Rollins - Citi
Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Digital Realty First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Please note, this event is being recorded. During today's presentation, all parties will be in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Callers will be limited to one question and we will aim to conclude at the top of the hour.
I would now like to turn the call over to Jordan Sadler, Digital Realty's Senior Vice President of Public and Private Investor Relations. Jordan, please go ahead.
Jordan Sadler
Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone to Digital Realty's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call.
Joining me on today's call are President and CEO, Andy Power, and CFO, Matt Mercier. Chief Investment Officer, Greg Wright; Chief Technology Officer, Chris Sharp; and Chief Revenue Officer, Colin McLean, are also on the call and will be available for Q&A.
Management will be making forward-looking statements, including guidance and underlying assumptions on today's call. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause
- Read more current DLR analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts