World Kinect Corporation (WKC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Braulio Medrano – Senior Director-FP&A and Investor Relations

Michael Kasbar – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ira Birns – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ken Hoexter – BofA

Ben Nolan – Stifel

John Royall – JPMorgan

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to World Kinect Corporation’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Braulio Medrano, Senior Director of FP&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Braulio Medrano

Thank you, Latif, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to World Kinect’s first quarter 2025 earnings conference call, which will be presented alongside our live slide presentation. Today’s presentation is also available via webcast on our Investor Relations website. I’m Braulio Medrano, Senior Director of FP&A and Investor Relations. With us on the call today is Michael Kasbar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Ira Birns, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

And now I’d like to review our safe harbor statement. Certain statements made today, including comments about our expectations regarding future plans and performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to a range of uncertainties and risks that could cause results to materially differ. Factors that could cause results to materially differ can be found in our most recent Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

This presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation