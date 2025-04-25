Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) is a BUY for these two main reasons: The company is well positioned for China's move into its proposed new era of Chinese business dominance, increased international yuan trade, and its alternative to the SWIFT system
Lufax Holding: Well Poised For A New Economic Era Proposed By China
Summary
- China’s economic pivot away from the US dollar and towards the yuan positions, Lufax Holdings to benefit from increased international yuan trade and potential Chinese business dominance.
- Lufax Holdings is undervalued, trading at a 75% discount to equity, presenting a significant margin of safety for investors despite current financial losses.
- Despite risks like potential Western sanctions, current tariffs and currency volatility, Lufax Holdings is a buy due to its deep value and strategic positioning within China’s economic plans.
- Lufax should stop paying dividends and instead buy back its own undervalued shares to increase market capital and benefit shareholders.
