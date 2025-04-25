Shares of Dow (NYSE:DOW) have been a terrible performer over the past year, as the chemicals giant has struggled with limited pricing power, weak manufacturing activity, and ongoing weakness from the Chinese construction market. Recent trade turmoil threatens to undermine an
Dow Moves To A Crisis Footing As Downside Risks Build (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Dow's shares have underperformed due to weak pricing power, manufacturing activity, and Chinese construction market, with a 40% drop since my last "buy" recommendation.
- Given weak results, Dow is aggressively cutting costs and improving liquidity, including job cuts, delaying projects, and selling assets to preserve cash.
- The 9.6% dividend yield is at risk, especially if the economy worsens, with a potential 25-50% chance of a significant cut.
- Given the uncertain macro environment and trade tensions, I downgrade Dow to a "hold," given it may have to prioritize its balance sheet over shareholders.
