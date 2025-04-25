SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chand Madaka - Investor Relations

Bill Stone - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Rahul Kanwar - President and Chief Operating Officer

Brian Schell - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Schmitt - William Blair

Peter Heckmann - D.A. Davidson Companies

Dan Perlin - RBC Capital Markets

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

Michael Infante - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Schmidt - Citi

Kevin McVeigh - UBS

Patrick O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the SS&C Technologies First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand today's call over to Chand Madaka, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Chand Madaka

Welcome and thank you for joining us for our Q1 2025 earnings call. I'm Chand Madaka, Investor Relations for SS&C. With me today is Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Brian Schell, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, we need to review the safe harbor statement. Please note that various remarks we make today about future expectations, plans and prospects, including the financial outlook we provide, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, which is on file with the SEC and can also be accessed on our website. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations only as of today, April 24, 2025, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.