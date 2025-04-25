SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Chand Madaka - Investor Relations
Bill Stone - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Rahul Kanwar - President and Chief Operating Officer
Brian Schell - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Jeff Schmitt - William Blair
Peter Heckmann - D.A. Davidson Companies
Dan Perlin - RBC Capital Markets
Surinder Thind - Jefferies
Michael Infante - Morgan Stanley
Andrew Schmidt - Citi
Kevin McVeigh - UBS
Patrick O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the SS&C Technologies First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand today's call over to Chand Madaka, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Chand Madaka
Welcome and thank you for joining us for our Q1 2025 earnings call. I'm Chand Madaka, Investor Relations for SS&C. With me today is Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Brian Schell, our Chief Financial Officer.
Before we get started, we need to review the safe harbor statement. Please note that various remarks we make today about future expectations, plans and prospects, including the financial outlook we provide, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, which is on file with the SEC and can also be accessed on our website. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations only as of today, April 24, 2025, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.
- Read more current SSNC analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts