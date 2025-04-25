T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 5:30 PM ET

Cathy Yao

Good afternoon. Welcome to T-Mobile's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Joining me on our call today are Mike Sievert, our President and CEO; Peter Osvaldik, our CFO; as well as other members of the senior leadership team.

With that, let me now turn it over to Mike.

Mike Sievert

Okay. Thanks, Cathy. Hi, everybody. Thanks for joining. We're coming to you from Bellevue, Washington today. Got the whole team here. And first of all, let me welcome Srini Gopalan, our new Chief