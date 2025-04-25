Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Smith - Chairman and CEO

Jeff Dyke - President

Danny Wieland - VP, IR

Heath Byrd - CFO

Operator

I would now like to introduce Mr. David Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive. Mr. Smith, you may begin your conference.

David Smith

Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Sonic Automotive first quarter 2025 earnings call. As he said, I'm David Smith, the company's Chairman and CEO. Joining me on