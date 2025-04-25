SVIX: What Happened? Is It Still A Buy? We Think Yes
Summary
- -1x Short VIX Futures ETF has been negatively impacted by a rare VIX spike, driven by tariff wars, similar to past crises like the GFC and Covid.
- The ETF's short volatility position suffered, the fund being short the first two months of VIX futures.
- For SVIX to recover, the VIX futures curve needs to shift lower, which requires a significant reduction in market volatility.
- Investors should target VIX normalization levels, with SVIX potentially rising if VIX futures drop to 20 or lower, but caution is advised.
