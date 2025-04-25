It has been approximately five months since my last Seeking Alpha article covering the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCQX:GDLC). It's a fund that I've covered a half dozen times going back to 2022 and one that I've
GDLC: More Than 80% Bitcoin
Summary
- GDLC's NAV discount has compressed to 10%, trading at par based on my 'adjusted NAV' framework, reflecting BTC and ETH weightings.
- With an 80% Bitcoin allocation, GDLC may not be ideal for altcoin rallies, despite potential spot ETF approvals for XRP and SOL.
- The fund's heavy BTC exposure challenges its effectiveness for altcoin-focused investors; single-asset ETFs may offer better returns.
- GDLC remains a 'hold' for passive investors, but active altcoin buyers should consider alternative funds for more direct exposure.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, ETH-USD, SOL-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I'm not an investment advisor.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.