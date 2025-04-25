Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Q1 2025 Earnings Call April 24, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Sealy - Investor Relations

Jude Melville - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Greg Robertson - Chief Financial Officer

Philip Jordan - Chief Banking Officer

Jerry Vascocu - President, b1BANK

Conference Call Participants

Matt Olney - Stephens

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Feddie Strickland - Hovde Group

Christopher Marinac - Janney

Manuel Navas - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Hello and thank you for standing by. I would like to welcome everyone to b1BANK Business First Bancshares Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Sealy, our Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Strategy and FP&A. Mr. Sealy, the floor is yours.

Matt Sealy

Good afternoon and thank you all for joining. Earlier today, we issued our first quarter 2025 earnings press release. A copy of which is available on our website, along with the slide presentation that we’ll reference during today’s call.

Please reference Slide 3 of our presentation, which includes our Safe Harbor statements regarding forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP financial measures. For those of you joining by phone, please note the slide presentation is available on our website at www.b1bank.com. Please also note our Safe Harbor statements are available on Page 7 of our earnings press release that was filed with the SEC today. All comments made during today’s call are subject to the Safe Harbor statements in our slide presentation and earnings release.

I am joined this afternoon by Business First Bancshares’ Chairman and CEO, Jude Melville; Chief Financial Officer, Greg Robertson; Chief Banking Officer, Philip Jordan; and President of B1 Bank, Jerry Vascocu. After the presentation, we’ll be happy to address any questions you may have.

And with that, I’ll turn