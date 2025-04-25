Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ann DeVries - Head, IR

Jared Wolff - President & CEO

Joe Kauder - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ben Gerlinger - Citigroup

Jared Shaw - Barclays Capital

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson

Matthew Clark - Piper Sandler

David Feaster - Raymond James

Anthony Elan - JPMorgan

Chris McGratty - KBW

Timur Braziler - Wells Fargo

Andrew Terrell - Stephens

*

Operator

Hello and welcome to Banc of California's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to Ann DeVries, Head of Investor Relations at Banc of California. Please go ahead.

Ann DeVries

Good morning, and thank you for joining Banc of California's first quarter earnings call. Today's call is being recorded and a copy of the recording will be available later today on our Investor Relations website. Today's presentation will also include non-GAAP measures. The reconciliations for these measures and additional required information is available in the earnings press release and earnings presentation, which are available on our Investor Relations website.

Before we begin, we would also like to remind everyone that today's call may include forward-looking statements, including statements about our targets, goals, strategy and outlook for 2025 and beyond, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors outside of our control and actual results may differ materially.

For a discussion of some of the risks that could affect our results, please see our Safe Harbor statement on forward-looking statements included in both the earnings release and the earnings presentation as well as the Risk Factors section of our most recent 10-K.

Joining me on today's call are Jared Wolff, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joe Kauder, Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will be taking