Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
153.1K Followers

Q1: 2025-04-24 Earnings Summary

Insights
EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.11
 | Revenue of $355.35M (9.84% Y/Y) beats by $2.78M

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call April 24, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Fred Lampropoulos - Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Parra - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Brian Lloyd - Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Jason Bednar - Piper Sandler
Steve Lichtman - Oppenheimer
Robbie Marcus - J.P. Morgan
Craig Bijou - Bank of America Securities
David Rescott - Baird
Michael Petusky - Barrington Research
Jim Sidoti - Sidoti & Company
Jon Young - Canaccord
Mike Matson - Needham
Jayson Bedford - Raymond James

Operator

Welcome to the Merit Medical Systems First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. Please note that this conference call is being recorded and that the recording will be available on the Company's website for replay purposes shortly.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems' Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Fred Lampropoulos

Thank you, and welcome, everyone. I am joined on the call today by Raul Parra, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and Brian Lloyd, our Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Brian, would you mind taking us through the Safe Harbor statements, please?

Brian Lloyd

Thank you, Fred. This presentation contains forward-looking statements that receive Safe Harbor protection under federal securities laws. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to risks and uncertainties.

The realization of any of these risks or uncertainties, as well as extraordinary events or transactions impacting our company, could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and projections expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements.

In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of

Recommended For You

About MMSI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MMSI

Trending Analysis

Trending News