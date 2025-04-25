Income investing versus growth investing has always been a fiery debate, even more so if you decide to look at dividend growth investing as its own category. Those in favor of growth investing frequently argue that their strategies offer
SCHD: A Good Pick For Investors Choosing Income Investing Over Growth
Summary
- Income investing versus growth investing is a hotly debated topic. Neither is necessarily better outright, and it's about considering how your investing strategy fits in with your lifestyle.
- A dual-prong income approach can help you live with an income safety net while growing your income over the long term.
- Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is one of the best core holdings for this strategy due to its persistent dividend growth and share price appreciation.
- Current macroeconomic challenges do not fundamentally change SCHD's ability to select high-quality dividend stocks and merely offer better price points to acquire the fund.
