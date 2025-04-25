As the digital revolution continues, online transactions become more popular for efficiency and convenience. This trend paves the way for the increased market penetration of many digital banks. One of the key players is Ally Financial Inc. (
Ally Financial: It's Fairly Valued But Beware Of Tariffs And Technical Risks
Summary
- Ally Financial shows strong liquidity and capital adequacy, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 88% and a CET 1 ratio of 9.5%.
- Despite a decrease in interest income and non-interest revenue, net interest income remains manageable due to lower interest expenses.
- Heavy reliance on consumer auto loans and exposure to tariffs pose significant risks, potentially affecting loan volumes and residual values.
- ALLY is cheaper than in previous years but offers limited upside—technical indicators suggest waiting for more confirmation before buying.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.