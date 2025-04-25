Tariffs have a delayed impact, as companies take time to adjust their operations and plan accordingly in a new market environment. Supply chains adjust to inventory cycles, and corporations are likely to absorb the initial costs of tariffs until supply and
Star Bulk Carriers: Trade Conflict May Permanently Reduce China's Dry Bulk Imports
Summary
- Tariffs have a delayed impact that may not be felt for a year, but are initially seen in large shipping companies.
- Star Bulk faces significant risks from ongoing trade conflicts, particularly with China, which may lead to permanently lower import demand for iron ore and coal.
- Bulk demand may be offset by increased China-South America food trade, but Russia is likely the primary beneficiary of agricultural exports.
- I remain neutral on Star Bulk, but believe its risk skews toward the downside, given that analysts are not predicting a recessionary decline in bulk demand or escalation of trade conflicts.
- Despite a moderate debt-to-EBITDA ratio, Star Bulk's financial health is at risk if demand declines persist, making the stock unattractive until lasting trade deals are made, if at all.
