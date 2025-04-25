The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) has been a stalwart in the last year-plus. It performed well as the S&P 500 rallied through 2024, and alpha has been intense for the power-generating space in 2025. Its
NextEra: A Strong Q1, Shares Now Undervalued, Upgrading To Buy
Summary
- Upgrading NextEra Energy to a buy due to improved valuation; shares are now trading at a sub-20x P/E, making them about 20% undervalued.
- NEE's Q1 results showed a 9% YoY adjusted EPS increase, driven by Florida Power & Light and renewable energy projects, despite mixed technical indicators.
- Management reaffirmed 6-8% earnings growth and 10% dividend increases through 2026; the stock offers a 3.4% forward yield.
- Key risks include trade uncertainty, regulatory changes, and integration of recent acquisitions, but the stock's current valuation and growth prospects are compelling.
