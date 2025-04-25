It has been a while since I last wrote about one of my favourite Canadian small-cap companies, Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISC:CA, OTCPK:IRMTF). Back in October, there were green shoots as housing markets were beginning to thaw on
Information Services Corporation: Analyzing The Deal On The Table
Summary
- Information Services Corporation has shown solid growth in 2024, with record revenues and adjusted EBITDA, driven by strong performance in Saskatchewan Registries and Technology Solutions.
- Despite recent stock price decline due to market pessimism and Trump's tariff announcements, ISC's long-term prospects remain bright, justifying my buy recommendation.
- An activist investor, Plantro Ltd., has made a mini-tender offer for 15% of ISC shares at $27.25, highlighting the company's intrinsic value.
- Investors concerned about market volatility may consider Plantro's offer, but I believe ISC's strategy is sound and will hold my shares.
