Tourmaline Oil: Canada's Play On Global Natural Gas Arbitrage
Summary
- Tourmaline Oil offers exposure to natural gas with a strong reserve base, experienced management, and low-cost operations, making it a compelling investment.
- The company returns capital via quarterly base and special dividends, reinvests in high-return projects, and maintains a robust balance sheet.
- Key risks include commodity price volatility, regulatory changes, operational execution, and regional concentration, but the natural gas market outlook remains positive.
- Tourmaline trades at attractive multiples compared to US peers, with a price target of US$60.75, reflecting its strong fundamentals and strategic positioning.
