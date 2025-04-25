As I continue to look for investment ideas that appear to be appropriate for a conservative investor like myself, I have landed on DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). I have followed the company for many years, and the stock just
DTE Energy: The Upside Appears To Be Limited From Here
Summary
- DTE Energy Company serves customers in both the US and Canada. It is composed of two regulated utility business segments and two unregulated segments.
- DTE stock has risen just over 22% in the last 12 months, the stock is only up 31.4% in the last five years.
- The company has been improving margins and making solid investments for the future, but the current stock price seems to fully value its strengths.
- The regulatory environment in Michigan seems challenging, with approvals for recent rate increases falling 11% to 15% below national averages.
- DTE is a reasonable stock to hold for conservative dividend investors, but I would not be adding to any positions at this time.
