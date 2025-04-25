Gold Reserve: Speculative Arbitrage 'Buy' On Citgo Auction And Lisbon Proceedings

Myriam Alvarez
2.44K Followers
  • GDRZF’s main value driver today is its ICSID award and enforcement claims. The most realistic way to enforce this award is through the upcoming Citgo share auction.
  • Unfortunately, Citgo’s starting bid is now set at $3.7 billion, so for GDRZF to make a partial recovery, the sale price must exceed senior claims.
  • Estimates vary, but senior claims could be around $6.8 billion today. This makes a full recovery very unlikely with Citgo’s sale.
  • However, Portuguese courts have also frozen $1.4 billion in Venezuelan funds, which adds another potential way to recover the funds.
  • In my view, even a partial recovery of $200 million or higher could be enough to justify a speculative “Buy” on GDRZF at its current market cap.

Gold Reserve Ltd. (Bermuda) (OTCQX:GDRZF) is a mineral company that unfortunately suffered from Venezuela's revocation of its exploitation rights in 2008. By 2014, the company had secured an ICSID award. Today, GDRZF is focused on arbitration proceedings to monetize its legal

