Intel Will Get Worse Before It Gets Better
Summary
- Intel's earnings for Q1 2025 were announced, and INTC stock sold off.
- This is because the guidance offered was weak, and revised down from previous expectations.
- However, there are other metrics in which Intel was impressive, and that management is making positive progress towards its goals.
- Intel stock remains in my portfolio, despite my overall bearish stance on markets, as I still believe in the fix-it narrative.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.