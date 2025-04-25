Intel: The Worse The Outlook, The Easier The Beat - Reiterating Buy

Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Intel reported Q2 2025 earnings, and they were NOT good, but didn't change the fact that INTC is a value pick under $20 and can now more easily outperform.
  • Outlook for Q2 trails estimates and gross margins are expected to contract; investors were hoping for more from Tan's first quarter on the throne.
  • It's not Tan's fault; it's tariffs and a lot of catch-up in order for Intel in highly competitive in the PC and data centers markets.
  • Things won't look good in the near term, but the fundamentals point to them looking good into the end of the year; today's Intel is a value pick.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Tech Contrarians get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Burnt dollar

moorsky

We just hopped off Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) 1Q25 earnings call, which reaffirmed our thesis that the stock is a steal under $20 (below its estimated fair value of 21.51 per share based on Peter Lynch's Fair Value Formula). This is not because Intel

Don’t just invest—dominate with Tech Contrarians' realized return on closed positions of 65.8% since inception. You’ll get exclusive insights into high-focus stocks, curated watchlists, one-on-one portfolio consultations, and everything from live portfolio tracking to earnings updates on 50+ companies. Subscribe today for 20% off.

And remember, be the first to know, not the last to react.

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros
10.1K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
INTC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News