Brookfield Corp: Extremely Undervalued And Largely Ignored By U.S. Institutional Investors

(20min)

Summary

  • Brookfield Corporation is undervalued, trading at a ~38% discount to its sum-of-the-parts valuation, presenting a significant investment opportunity.
  • BN's primary asset is its 73% ownership in Brookfield Asset Management, a high-quality, capital-light business with strong growth prospects.
  • Brookfield's Wealth Solutions and carried interest are poised to drive substantial future cash flows, with DE expected to double by 2029.
  • BN's diversified cash flow sources and strategic investments position it to generate 25%-plus compounded returns for shareholders, with further upside potential.

The following segment was excerpted from Pershing Square Holdings Full Year 2024 Letter To Shareholders.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN or “Brookfield”)

Brookfield is a high-quality, asset-rich, rapidly growing business with a superb management team that has a long-term track

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund principally engaged in the business of acquiring and holding significant (but generally not controlling) positions in a concentrated number of large capitalization companies. PSH’s objective is to maximize its long-term compound annual rate of growth in intrinsic value per share. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Pershing Square Holdings, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Pershing Square Holdings' official channels.

