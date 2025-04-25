Lifco AB (publ) (LFABF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Lifco AB (publ) (OTCPK:LFABF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Per Waldemarson - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Carl Ragnerstam - Nordea

Zino Engdalen Ricciuti - Handelsbanken

Karl Bokvist - ABG Sundal Collier

Operator

Now, I will hand the conference over to CEO Per Waldamearsin and CFO, Therese Hoffman.

Per Waldemarson

Thank you and good morning everyone. We can move directly into Page Number two in our investor presentation, where we look at the Group’s overall financial performance in the first quarter. And it was overall on the Group level a mixed quarter with mixed outcome in various parts of Lifco. But overall, on the high level, solid performance for the Group.

We had a 15% growth in sales driven by around 8% organic growth, particularly strong growth in sales in Systems Solutions, which we’ll come back to in the next slide. We have also strong growth in acquisitions of 8% in sales. If we go further down and look at EBITDA, we grew that with 17% and we had slightly higher EBITDA margin compared to the previous year.

And this EBITDA margin is driven by very strong performance in Demolition Tools and offset by slightly lower margin in System Solutions. And the profit before tax grew by around 30%. Cash flow only grew 3% in the quarter. Cash flow obviously is more volatile between quarters and in this first quarter we had slightly higher tax payments than compared to last year and also some working capital build-ups.

We can then go into more details in Page number three in the presentation. And if we go down into the different areas, in Dental it was quite normal quarter, low-single-digit growth in terms of sales and profits. We had here some