The AI world is transitioning from simple question-answer interactions to full workflow automation. With OpenAI's o3-full and o4-mini releases, the paradigm has officially shifted toward autonomous agents that increasingly have the ability to orchestrate workflows. Embedded tool use, which ranges
Nvidia: AI Floodgates Are About To Open
Summary
- AI is shifting from simple Q&A to autonomous "agentic" systems (like OpenAI's o3/o4) that can manage complex workflows, driving a new paradigm in AI capabilities and use cases.
- Agentic AI requires orders of magnitude more computational power per task and benefits from more inference-time compute, unlocking new applications and fueling a potential compute.
- Nvidia Corporation provides the critical hardware for this compute surge, leading to record financial performance and rapid operational scaling to meet demand.
- Challenges for NVDA include persistent supply constraints limiting chip availability, increasing competition from custom AI silicon developed by tech giants, and unpredictable and even counterproductive trade policies.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.